Spring Bulb Sale at Chester’s Fall Festival

CHESTER, Vt. – On Sept. 17 and 18, Chester Townscape volunteers will again be selling spring-flowering bulbs at Chester’s Fall Festival at a location between the Hearse House and the Information Booth. All bulbs are top quality, hardy, easy care, shunned by deer and voles, and expected to return year after year when grown in full or part sun and in well-drained locations. The different varieties of narcissus offered this year include early, mid, and late bloomers with a variety of colors and heights. The 2022 Bulb order form may be downloaded from www.chestervt.gov/chester-townscape.

Queen’s Day Daffodil: This early bloomer creates a burst of sunshine with its large, bright-yellow, double petals and golden center. Grows 14–16 inches high.

Mount Hood Daffodil: An award-winning, strong-stemmed, mid-spring daffodil famous for its long-lasting large trumpet that opens ivory and turns pure white. Grows 14–16 inches high

Sun Disc Daffodil: A late-blooming, sweetly scented miniature whose smaller buttercup-yellow petals and darker yellow centers can provide a wave of sunshine. Grows 10–12 inches high

Bulbs will be sold Cash and Carry from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18. Bulbs may also be ordered in advance by Sept. 12 for pick-up at the Fall Festival by making a check out to CCA with CT Bulbs in the memo line and sending the completed order form and check to Chester Townscape, P.O. Box 561, Chester, VT 05143. For additional information or for those who must make alternative pick-up arrangements, contact Polly Montgomery at 802-875-5446 or montgomerypolly@yahoo.com.

At the bulb table, Townscape’s free brochures for the Main Street and the Stone Village/Depot walking tours will be available. Volunteers will also be raffling a garden pot for 2023 display in some lucky person’s front yard. All sales help support Chester Townscape’s seasonal floral displays which will be changed later this fall to display pumpkins, flowering kale, and corn stalks at public locations around town. These decorations beautify Chester and make it a handsome place in which to live and visit. Chester Townscape is a committee of Chester Community Alliance, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. For further information about Chester Townscape and its town projects and contacts for them, please visit www.chestervt.gov/chester-townscape.