Sponsor rubber ducks to race in Springfield’s Duck Run

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – All are invited to attend the 2021 Fit ‘n Fun Duck Run July 17 (rain date July 18), from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Springfield Area Parent Child Center, 6 Main Street, North Springfield, Vt. This annual fundraising event benefits both the Springfield Area Parent Child Center and Edgar May Health & Recreation Center, two organizations that bring wellness opportunities to families in the region.

At 10:30 a.m. watch hundreds of small rubber duckies race down the Black River for a chance to win the first place prize of $250, second place $100, and third place $75. The duck that comes in last of course wins swimming lessons at the Edgar May!

If you have not yet sponsored a duck, there is still time online or in person on the day of the race. Sponsor ducks to race by logging on to www.sapcc-vt.org before July 16 at 12 p.m. You can also purchase tickets in person at SAPCC or the Edgar May through July 14. Any remaining tickets will be available at the event before the race for cash or check only – credit cards will not be accepted at the event.

Before and after the main event, come and enjoy all the fun children’s activities happening. There will be a small petting zoo, several breakfast and snack options for sale from JC’s Market and The Space food cart, smoothies from the Edgar May, 50/50 raffle, a gift shop, and information booths from local family resources and organizations.

In addition, there is also an online auction with some amazing items from Parker Hill Farm & Boutique Campground, Willow Farm Pet, Wisdom River Designs, the Pointe at Castle Hill Resort, Fox Run Golf Course, and Sherwin Art Glass. Bidding is happening now at www.sapcc.betterworld.org and closes July 17 at 5 p.m.

Additional event sponsors for 2021 are McGee Chrysler Jeep Dodge, Claremont Savings Bank, Vermont Packinghouse, and Willow Farm Pet.

New this year is the Decorate a Duck contest, in which over 20 local businesses and residents have participated by decorating large rubber ducks purchased at SAPCC in a way that best represents who they are and what they do. Please cast your vote for your favorite ducks on SAPCC’s Facebook page from July 10-16. Winners will be announced the day of the event.

If you have any questions, please contact SAPCC at 802-886-5242 or email sapcc@sapcc-vt.org; or contact the Edgar May at 802-885-2568 or email info@edgarmay.org.