Southern Vermont Flannel Festival at Rockingham Hill Farm

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Celebrate fall the southern Vermont way! On Oct. 16, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and Oct. 17, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at Rockingham Hill Farm, the Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Southern Vermont Flannel Festival. Tap your toes or dance a jig with live music by The Breakmaids, Debbie & The Downers, Springfield Stringers, Low Lily, and The Stockwell Brothers. On Saturday you can enter a corn hole tournament or the pie bake-off. Surround yourself with pies, cider, craft beer, pumpkins, food and craft vendors, and beautiful Vermont foliage as we celebrate community and welcome autumn.

This event wouldn’t be possible without the support from Rockingham Hill Farm, The Vermont Country Store, Chroma, Halladay’s Harvest Barn, Mascoma Bank, Savings Bank of Walpole, Four Seasons OBGYN & Midwifery/Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Kurn Hattin, Bellows Falls Rotary, PK’s Irish Pub, The Vermont Flannel Company, Berkley & Veller, Halladays Flowers & Gifts, Massucco & Stern, Bellows Falls Moose Lodge, Best Septic, Peoples Bank, Pete’s Stand, Silver Forest, Temple Chiropractic, Whitney Blake, Sterling House, Bellows Falls Opera House, Cabot Cheese, Front Porch Forum, and Walpole Creamery.

Road signs will direct you to 34 Meeting House R., in Rockingham, Vt., for a fun festival for all ages. Receive an admission discount if you’re rocking flannel! Kids 12 and under is free. For more information, email info@gfrcc.org, visit www.gfrcc.org, or call 802-463-4280.