Southern Vermont Arts Center presents Solo Exhibitions for 2023

MANCHESTER, Vt. – The Southern Vermont Arts Center is pleased to present its popular Solo exhibition series. The exhibition runs from Saturday, Feb. 11 through Sunday, May 7, 2023. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 2 – 4 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

Each gallery in Yester House will showcase one of the talented artists who were chosen to participate. The solo artists are Domenica Brockman, Janet Cathey, Priscilla Heine, Rose Klebes, Lorna Ritz, Elise Robinson, Angela Sillars, Courtney Stock, Gregg Wapner, Susan Wilson, and Chloe Wilwerding. The artists’ works are available for purchase and represent a range of media, including figural sculpture, watercolor, digital collage, painting, assemblage, printmaking, and fiber art.