Soul Rockers in Proctorsville rescheduled for Aug. 15

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Soul Rockers, a group of talented local musicians, were scheduled to perform at the Concert on the Green series in Proctorsville when Hurricane Beryl was also due to appear. That concert has been rescheduled to Thursday, Aug. 15, at 5:30 p.m.

Soul Rockers is renowned for their captivating performances and exceptional musical talent. This group of diverse musicians comes together to perform an eclectic repertoire spanning various genres. From soulful ballads to energetic rock anthems, their music has the power to touch the hearts of all who listen. Five lead singers bring beautiful harmonies and accomplished musicianship. Immerse yourself in a fusion of rock, blues, and soul that will uplift your spirit.

This concert is sponsored by Gassetts Group.

Join your neighbors and friends for an evening of unforgettable music. This event is an opportunity for the community to come together, celebrate their love for music, and create lasting memories. Bring a picnic and your favorite chair, or spread a blanket and lay on the grass. Murdock’s Restaurant and Singleton’s General Store have take-out food options and are located on or near the Green.

As always, the concerts are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Proctorsville Fire Hall at 513 Main Street, three doors down from the Green. Please check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association Facebook page for any additional information. Email cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com with any questions.