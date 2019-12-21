Soprano Mary Bonhag featured during special two-night Jukebox

RUTLAND/BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s innovative chamber music series, Jukebox, returns in 2020 with special guest performer Mary Bonhag. Performing at Rutland’s Merchants Hall Jan. 17 and ArtsRiot in Burlington Jan. 18, this two-night feature will focus on the power of words, poetry, and speech, and how it transforms and inspires artists.

Bonhag, a Marshfield, Vt. resident, is noted for her “marvelous versatility” and “supple, expressive” voice by the San Antonio Times. In the 2019-2020 season, she has worked to compose lullabies with at-risk mothers as part of the Lullaby Project, been a featured recitalist at the Middlebury Song Fest, sang the music of Evan Premo at the annual Beethoven and Banjos festival, and much more.

For more information and tickets, please visit www.vso.org/events.