Songwriter’s Circle with Pat Daddona, Jan Sheehy, George Nostrand

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Pat Daddona will host an afternoon songwriter’s circle with Jan Sheehy and George Nostrand Sept. 19 at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge St. in Bellows Falls, Vt.

Artist Felicity Haselton will exhibit her bold, optimistic, celebratory, colorful work starting at 2 p.m. She’ll also be on hand during the break and after the show. Prints will be available.

Four 10-minute short slots with local performers Ezra Holloway, Will Stahl, Kyla Rose, and Trevor Robinson will begin at 3 p.m., preceding the songwriter’s circle.

Pat Daddona’s songs aren’t afraid to both laugh and cry, finding glimmering shoots of happiness in unexpected places or working out why they don’t seem to be there. Jan Sheehy, half of the regional folk duo The Milkhouse Heaters, is a big-voiced former rocker from the Boston punk scene. George Nostrand is a Southern Vermont legend, tireless performer, and local music promoter, and the force behind the rehearsal and recording facility A Sound Space in Rutland.

A donation at the door is suggested for Pat, Jan, and George. Masks and social distancing are required. See www.stage33live.com for the full current Covid-19 policy, which may change without notice.

Seating is limited. Performances are recorded and filmed. No bar or kitchen, the stage is the mission; snacks by donation. Stage 33 Live is an industrial-rustic listening room in a former factory hosting local, regional, and national performers in an intimate, casual setting. More information about the nonprofit, all-volunteer project, and this and other upcoming events, online at www.stage33live.com.