Sondheim’s “Marry Me a Little” on stage at Weston

WESTON, Vt. – The Weston Theater Company opened its production of Steven Sondheim’s “Marry Me a Little” at their new Walker Farm theater facility, which is just up Main Street from their venerable old playhouse where they have been presenting summer productions for 86 years. This production will run through July 30. Weston, like many other community and professional theaters, is presenting a Sondheim work this season to mark his passing last year and to honor the great amount of work that he contributed to musical theater.

The production itself, conceived by Craig Lucas and Norman René is actually a non-dialogue musical revue of Sondheim songs that were cut from his better known musicals including “Follies,” “A Little Night Music,” “Company,” and from his then unproduced musical “Saturday Night.” The songs are strung together in a loose plot that involves a man and a woman who live alone on separate floors of an apartment building in New York City. Both are alone on a Saturday night, and both know of the existence of the other. Neither gets up the courage to initiate a meeting, and they only imagine such an encounter at the end. The musical originally opened at the Off-Off-Broadway Production Company on Oct. 29, 1980. Although it never played Broadway itself, as so many of Sondheim’s works have done, it has become a favorite of local theaters. Weston’s Executive Artistic Director Susanna Gellert says, “‘Marry Me a Little’ is a multifaceted gem of a musical, full of Sondheim’s rich and witty song and poetry and tremendously evocative of the stories and experiences we all have shared so recently.” This year’s theme for Weston is “A Season for Belonging,” and Gellert’s choice of musical certainly fits the theater’s current emergence from Covid isolation.

The characters are named simply Man and Woman. Longtime Weston veteran David Bonnano plays Man, and 2020 Drama Desk awardee Margo Seibert plays Woman. Of the two, Seibert has the stronger voice and presentation, but in the duets the voices are very compatible and their harmonies are gorgeous. Especially notable was “The Girls of Summer” cut from the show of the same name and sung as a duet. Both the energy and songs begin on a depressing note, but they rise to the hope and promise of a brighter future in the end. This transformation is imaginative and is done in an engaging manner, something hard to accomplish with just two people singing together and separately for an entire show.

Musical Director Yan Li, who also provided the sole piano accompaniment, is also a Weston veteran. In reality, his performance was so vital to the songs that he practically became a part of the cast itself.

The production was directed by returning director, Olivier Award-nominated actor, and Obie-winning director Michael Berresse. He cleverly set the work in the round with audience on two sides, and skillfully staged the two actors to pass frequently without acknowledging each other so as to indicate them being in separate apartments although they were actually on the same set using the same furniture and props. Windows at one end of the set helped to create the feel of a big city apartment. Excellent lighting and sound effects, including an outside storm, add another interesting element to the show.

Unfortunately, we have still not emerged from Covid completely. Masks and proof of vaccination are required for the audience for all performances. For more details and a schedule of remaining performances, and the rest of this season’s offerings, contact www.westontheater.org.