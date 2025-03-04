Sol y Canto and The Soubrettes at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts is thrilled to present a special evening of live music on Saturday, March 15, featuring two dynamic and highly acclaimed musical groups, Sol y Canto and The Soubrettes. The concert will take place at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney, Vt., starting at 7:30 p.m.

Sol y Canto is an award-winning, pan-Latin ensemble, led by Puerto Rican/Argentine singer and percussionist Rosi Amador; and New Mexican guitarist, singer, and composer Brian Amador. For more than 30 years, this innovative duo has brought Latin rhythms, soulful vocals, and evocative lyrics to audiences across the country and beyond.

Known for their engaging performances, Sol y Canto seamlessly blends Latin styles with contemporary sounds. Their original songs are marked by playful, poetic lyrics and a wide variety of musical influences, from traditional Latin American rhythms to contemporary jazz. Rosi’s crystalline voice, Brian’s lush guitar work, and their skillful use of percussion create a sound that often feels like a much larger ensemble. The duo’s performances are celebrated for their emotional range – they’ll have you laughing, dancing, crying, and sighing, all within the span of a single concert.

Since their formation in 1994, Sol y Canto has performed at prestigious venues such as the Kennedy Center, Boston’s Symphony Hall, and the California World Music Festival. Their innovative approach to Latin music has earned praise from critics and fans alike, with the Boston Globe calling them “sublime ambassadors of the pan-Latin tradition.”

Critic Norman Weinstein of the Christian Science Monitor says, “Every Sol y Canto album is a demonstration of what the poet Federico García Lorca identified as “deep song…Brian Amador is a Spanish modernist poet in the guise of a musician…Together, Rosi and Brian Amador create a musical marriage made in heaven.”

Opening the night is The Soubrettes, a vocal ensemble under the umbrella of the Vermont Jazz Center, directed by Anna Patton. Known for their intricate vocal harmonies, The Soubrettes specialize in jazz, swing, and blues, offering fresh takes on classic tunes and contemporary songs alike. Their performances are marked by wit, charm, and plenty of sass, capturing the spirit of the soubrette – the lively, often comical character from musical theater who isn’t afraid to steal the show.

The Soubrettes have quickly gained a reputation for their playful and energetic performances, showcasing their vocal prowess and ability to bring a smile to any audience. With a repertoire that spans genres and decades, The Soubrettes promise to kick off the evening with a bang, setting the stage for the soulful sounds of Sol y Canto.