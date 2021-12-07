Soggy Po Boys at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of brass-fueled, swinging music of New Orleans by the Soggy Po Boys Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. The jazz septet brings the party to street corners, clubs, festivals, and concert halls, celebrating the sounds and stories of New Orleans.

The Soggy Po Boys have spread the good news of New Orleans music across the Northeast and beyond since 2012. Stu Dias (vocals, guitar), Eric Klaxton (clarinet, soprano sax), Zach Lange (trumpet), Nick Mainella (tenor sax), Mike Effenberger (piano), Brett Gallo (drums), and Scott Kiefner (bass) explore the vast musical traditions of New Orleans, looking beyond NOLA jazz to include traditional Caribbean tunes, Meters funk, soul, and brass band-street beat music.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. Tickets can be purchased in advance, at the door, and for a virtual showing. For more information, call 802-387-0102. Advance tickets are available at www.nextstagearts.org.

Next Stage will provide a beer, wine, and cocktail cash bar. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test within 48 hours is required for entry to indoor shows, and masks are required while inside the venue.