So you want to write a children’s book?

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Has it been your dream to write a children’s book? On Tuesday, Aug, 25 at 4 p.m., noted children’s book author Stephen Swinburne will be at Neighborhood Connections to discuss the nuts and bolts of writing for children. In a humor-filled 45 minutes, Swinburne will cover research, first drafts, rewriting, proposals, pitching an editor or agent, illustrations or photographs, and promotion. Whether you are a beginner or intermediate writer or if you only have a dream of one day writing a children’s book, Swinburne has useful and practical advice.

This program is being offered by Room – limited in-person attendance – or Zoom. Sign up today by visiting www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org or call 802-824-4343 to register. There is no charge to attend. Neighborhood Connections is located in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, next to the Post Office.

Stephen Swinburn is the author of more than 35 children’s books influenced by his extensive travels “to faraway lands.” His latest, “Giraffe Math,” will be available in 2021.

Neighborhood Connections is a community-based nonprofit social services agency serving individuals and families in the area mountain towns of south-central Vermont.