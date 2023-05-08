Smells Like Nirvana at Bellows Falls Opera House

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Celebrate the legendary sounds of Nirvana and Kurt Cobain with Smells Like Nirvana, as they will perform songs from “Nevermind,” “In Utero,” “Bleach,” and B-sides, with support from Dead Original.

Dead Original’s first album, “Bought and Sold,” is available now on all streaming platforms, or via www.deadoriginal.com. Dead Original is supporting the show with a 30-minute set of songs from their first album.

The band features ex member of the Grammy-nominated metal band Trivium and hit musical “Rock of Ages” vocalist Paul Wandtke, with bassist Mike Petrasek and drummer Christopher Scheutz. Dead Original has toured and supported the legendary rock band Candlebox, and has even supported bands such as Seether, Jonathan Davis of Korn, 10 Years, and more.

Audiences are invited to make this show special by submitting a song request via www.smellslikenirvanatribute.com in advance.