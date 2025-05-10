Sled Wrenches and Bird Boombox at Stage 33 Live

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Sled Wrenches from up in northeast Vermont, and Bird Boombox also from up there but the other side of the state, a pair of undiscovered bands to perform at Stage 33 Live in Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, May 18, at 3 p.m. This is exactly the kind of thing Stage 33 Live was born for – to give emerging acts a shot.

Sled Wrenches plays original country, blues, rock, island, and a bit of jazz. Some might call it Yacht Rock, but they call it Boogernose Eclectic — they’ve clearly got a fun comedic streak. There will be somewhere between six and nine of them squeezed onto the little stage. Their debut album “Hound Dog 5” is out, and they’re working on the follow up.

Bird Boombox is an alt-rock trio self-described as “alternative angst,” but they’re not shoegazey and emo. Elsewhere in their assets the phrase “a vessel for the vibrations of the natural world and a catalyst for community connection” comes up, which isn’t as catchy but is more accurate.

Sled Wrenches and Bird Boombox will play the Stage 33 Live listening room, at 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls, Vt. Tickets are available online in advance, or at the door as available. Only 40 tickets will be sold. All proceeds go to the bands. The performances will be recorded and filmed.

Stage 33 Live is a casual and intimate industrial-rustic listening room in a former factory. No bar or kitchen, the stage is the mission – coffee, soda, juice, water, and weird snacks available by donation. More information about the nonprofit, all-volunteer project, this and other upcoming events, and tickets online at www.stage33live.com.

Stage 33 Live gratefully acknowledges the help of so many individuals without whom none of this would be able to happen, and institutional support this season from The Island Corporation, the Vermont Arts Council, Guilford Sound, WOOL-FM, the Rockingham Arts & Museum Project, and Chroma Technologies to help fund improvements and maintenance, and generally smooth out a lot of the rough edges. Stage 33 Live is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, and all donations are fully deductible.