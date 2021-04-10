Sing-along concert to benefit Community Asylum Seekers Project

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – Songs to repair the breach and support asylum seekers is the focus of an online sing-along concert by Annie Patterson and Peter Blood Saturday, May 8 at 7 p.m.

The benefit concert will support the work of the Windham County-based Community Asylum Seekers Project and is part of a tour that encourages the pursuit of social justice and charity within communities. A song sheet will be provided to participants so that they can sing along with performers from home. Tickets can be purchased at www.riseupandsing.org/events.

According to Patterson and Blood, Repairing the Breach, Songs for the Journey is inspired by the Rev. Dr. William Barber II and the Poor People’s Campaign and will focus on the specific theme of immigrants and asylum seekers among us, using music as a path to justice, spreading hope, and putting a spotlight on the value of working together for a better world.

Patterson is an accomplished folk performer, recording artist and jazz vocalist, and a member of the swing band Girls from Mars. She performs regularly with The O-Tones and at folk venues in the U.S. and abroad. She carries with her a suitcase of incredible song knowledge and a repertoire that includes more than 2,400 songs from many genres, including Americana, contemporary folk, ballads, gospel, country, and jazz. She is a master song interpreter, accompanying herself on guitar and banjo.

Blood was publications director of Sing Out, the nonprofit publisher of Sing Out! Magazine, from 1988 to 1993. He edited Pete Seeger’s autobiography, “Where Have All the Flowers Gone: A Singalong Memoir.” He currently divides his time doing songbook, social justice, and interfaith work.

The duo has played a central role in creating a singing movement in North America and abroad with their songbooks “Rise Up Singing” and “Rise Again.” Together, they have led hundreds of sing-along concerts and workshops across North America, New Zealand, and the U.K., and have made it their lifelong mission to help create change for peace and justice through song. They accompany their songs with guitars, banjo, mandolin, autoharp, African drum, and pennywhistle.

Concertgoers can register online at www.riseupandsing.org/events/repairing-breach-brattleboro and will be sent a Zoom link and a song sheet to sing along with Patterson and Blood. Admission is by freewill offering, with suggested donations.

CASP provides basic needs and a supportive community for those in the process of seeking asylum in the U.S., including local host homes, financial support, legal aid, and other daily needs. Its largely volunteer-based network assists seekers while they navigate the asylum claim process and make the necessary connections to settle into the community.

More information about CASP is available by contacting them online at www.caspvt.org or info@caspvt.org. Further information about the concert is available by contacting unadolny@gmail.com.