Sinatra Songbook Valentine matinee at Claremont Opera House

CLAREMONT, N.H. – On Feb. 16 at 2 p.m., enjoy a Sunday afternoon listening to the Sinatra Songbook with the Lenny Zarcone Trio. Lenny, with trio members Bill Shontz and Zack Danziger, will play piano, flute, saxophone, clarinet, guitar, and bass to accompany traditional Sinatra favorites as well as other 20th century standards.

There will be a cash bar with beer and wine and a Valentine Mimosa of champagne and orange juice provided by Sweet Fire BBQ. Special sweet treats will also be available for sale.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.claremontoperhouse.org, by phone at 603-542-4433, or in person at the Opera House Box Office in City Hall Complex at 58 Opera House Square. Tickets are also available night of show.

This Sinatra matinee is a pop-up event funded through the 2020 Membership Program. Pop-up shows are smaller with the audience on stage with the performers; if attendance is higher, the audience will expand to the front of the theatre. To learn more about this new membership program, go to the Membership tab on the COH website.