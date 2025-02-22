SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield High School (SHS) Theater Department presents “Little Women” by Kate Hamill, adapted from the novel by Louisa May Alcott. Performances will be at the Springfield High School Auditorium on Friday, March 7, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 8, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 9, at 2 p.m. Admission is by donation. If you have any questions, please call 802-885-7954, or email Rebecca Skrypeck at rskrypeck@ssdvt.org. You can also visit the department on Facebook at “SHS Theater Dept.”

Jo March isn’t your typical Victorian lady. She’s indecorous and headstrong, and one day she’s going to be a great American novelist. As she and her sisters grow up in the middle of the Civil War, they strive to be brave, intelligent, and imaginative young women. But as adulthood approaches, each sister must negotiate her private ambitions with society’s expectations. In a war-torn world defined by gender, class, and personal tragedy, Jo March gives us her greatest story: that of the March sisters, four dreamers destined to be imperfect little women.