SHS hosts famed animal communicator

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Do you ever wonder what your animal is thinking and feeling? Are there behavior issues you’re trying to solve? Are there several animals in your household and would you like to understand their dynamics? Are you struggling with end-of-life decisions? Jeannie Lindheim, author of “Loving Animals: Conversations with an Animal Communicator” will discuss how animal communication works, and techniques she uses on Wednesday Feb. 1 from 7-8 p.m. She will tell some touching stories and share a technique that you can use with your animals. There will be plenty of time for Q and A.

The Zoom link will be provided a couple of days prior to the event. You can register through Eventbrite with a donation of any amount at bit.ly/3wfhgqK. If you are interested in learning more about Jeannie go to her website www.youranimalspeaks.com/.