Chester, Vt. – Celebrate in style at the Senior Solutions Senior Prom, April 28 at the American Legion in Chester, Vt. We are excited to invite adults of all ages. Tickets are available at www.seniorsolutionsvt.org.

Because 2023 is our golden (50th) anniversary, this event will feature a Hollywood Golden Era theme. There will be games, silent auction, dance band, photo booth, and more! Our silent auction is also on the website. Bidding began on April 7. Check out all the details at www.seniorsolutionsvt.org and plan on joining us all for a grand evening. Dress up or down – this will be a night to remember.