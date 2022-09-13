SCC sings again this fall

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Community Chorus is starting back up again on Sept. 19 after a two-and-a-half year break due to Covid. All community singers are welcome to join us. No auditions are required. We love to sing and want to share that enthusiasm with all of you. The rehearsal chairs will be somewhat distanced and the rehearsal space is well ventilated.

Our first rehearsal is Sept. 19 at the Unitarian Universalist Church on 21 Fairground Rd., Springfield, Vt. at 6:30 p.m., but subsequent rehearsals will be from 7–9 p.m. Our fall concerts will be Dec. 3 at the Baptist Church in Chester, Vt. and Dec. 4 at the Congregational Church in Springfield, Vt. Our interim director is Amy Conn.

We ask each member to pay membership dues to help cover the cost of concerts. We also expect members to help with fundraising opportunities. The dues will be collected at the first rehearsal on Sept. 19. We do have a scholarship fund to help defray the cost of membership if needed.

For any further questions, contact Barbara Bye at 802-886-1777 or see our Facebook page at Springfield Community Chorus.