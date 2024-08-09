Saxtons River Sunday concert series

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Music comes to the Saxtons River Park in a series of free, outdoor, late-summer Sunday concerts.

On Aug. 18, at 4 p.m., The MoonDogs will perform a “quirky blend of folk, blues, and gypsy jazz,” with original tunes by group founder and guitarist Dante Corsano, Charlie Laurel on bass, Dave Sullivan on violin, and Drew Kovach on washboard. The rain date is Aug. 25.

The MoonDogs can be heard busking on Main Street in Brattleboro on Saturdays, and during the monthly Gallery Walk.

The concert on Sept. 15, at 4 p.m., features Swing Low, who describe their style as “jazz standards and pop classics with mesmerizing vocals and swinging grooves.” The four-member group includes Nick Scalero on saxophone, Ashok on bass, Maryann McArdle on keyboard, and vocalist Ajlan Beer. The rain date is Sept. 22.

Swing Low performs regularly in venues around the southern Vermont area.

The series rounds out Sept. 29, at 3 p.m., with the Main Street Arts String Band under the direction of Jill Newton, offering traditional French Canadian, Celtic, Scandinavian, and American fiddle tunes. In case of rain, the concert will move across the street to Main Street Arts.

The String Band meets at MSA every Wednesday, from 5-6:30 p.m., and welcomes players to sit in on their sessions.

The Saxtons River Park Committee is sponsoring the series, which is open to all.

Notice of cancellation and rescheduling will be posted on the Saxtons River and Saxtons River Park Facebook pages.