Saxtons River locals release art book

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – “GorMatt StrangePeak: Great Art Undone” is the compilation of three years of collage-making by two Saxtons River residents, artist Matthew Peake and poet Gordon Korstange. Using techniques of surrealism such as chance, collaboration, and spontaneity, they have crafted colorful collages, which have been attributed to a fictional artist appropriately named GorMatt StrangePeak, residing in the obscure village of Happenstance, Vt.

Each collage, many made from randomly cut images of great art calendars, includes a parody of a museum label, written by the fictional curator Jayne Doescent, as well as by other residents of Happenstance. They are said to be “displayed” in and around the village to make it a “living gallery,” and are just now collected in book form.

“Great Art Undone” offers a collection of collages and humorous anecdotes about art-making, artists, art critics, and, of course, about people living in today’s surreal society – even during a pandemic. It also includes instructions for readers to make their own collaborative collages “for fun and profit.”

The book, printed locally, is available at many local bookstores or by email to Matthew Peake at goldpeak@vermontel.net.