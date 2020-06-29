Saxtons River Fourth of July t-shirt tradition carries on

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – No parade, no street fair, no fireworks, no water polo, but Saxtons River will continue the tradition of a special Fourth of July t-shirt in spite of the cancellation of the festivities.

“We are sad that the celebration won’t be happening this year,” said Susan Hernandez of the Fourth committee, “but we wanted to hold onto some part of the tradition.”

The t-shirt features a design by local artist Kathleen “Daze” Mortensen set against a background of the American flag with a figure in the fashion of Rosie the Riveter holding cotton candy in one hand and a sign reading “Taking a Break” in the other while looking wistfully off into an unknown future.

“I think it perfectly captures how we’re all feeling now,” said Hernandez, “remembering the good times and looking forward to the next time the crowds can fill the streets of Saxtons River.”

The shirts will be printed in a limited number and will be for sale outside the Saxtons River Inn on a date to be determined. There will also be aprons and tank tops. Masks and social distancing will be required. Cash or checks are the preferred method of payment.

Pre-orders can be made by contacting the committee at saxtonsriver4th@gmail.com. Anyone wishing to purchase a shirt that cannot attend the sale may use that contact to make arrangements for delivery or mailing. The date of the sale will be announced on the Saxtons River Fourth of July Facebook page.