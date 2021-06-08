Saxtons River author announces debut children’s book

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Nikki Samuels, a current resident of Saxtons River in Windham County, announces the preorder release of her debut children’s book, “Nature Parade.” Inspired by her two young children, as well as her nature-based teaching experience, Samuels seeks to bring the wonder of the outdoors to children everywhere through the pages of her picture book.

Samuels has always been drawn to nature and education. Attending college in Maryland along the banks of the St. Mary’s River, she first realized her passion for teaching. After moving to New England and obtaining her MAT in elementary education, she moved to the Rocky Mountain West where she experienced the incredible benefits of the outdoors for children. Recently settling in the Green Mountains of Vermont, Samuels is expanding her commitment to childhood education this July with the national release of her debut picture book, “Nature Parade.” She hopes this book will encourage children to get outside, play, and explore the natural wonders of Vermont.

Written for children ages 2-6 years old, “Nature Parade” is an imaginative story of outdoor adventure accompanied by whimsical illustrations. With lyrical rhythm, the story follows the footsteps of a child’s favorite pair of shoes as they discover each unique sound of the outdoors and how they harmonize into one magnificent song. Perfect for young explorers, this interactive read aloud transforms story time with cascading sounds and movements. This is sure to be a book children will want to read over and over again.

“Nature Parade” is the perfect addition to any early childhood and lower elementary classroom, forest school program, daycare, or home library. Published by Tiny Twigs Press, this title will be released in July 2021. Preorder is now available exclusively at www.tinytwigspress.com. For more information, contact the author at nikki@tinytwigspress.com. Follow on Instagram @nikkisamuelsauthor and @tinytwigspress.