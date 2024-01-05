Saxtons River Art sponsors three winter exhibits

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Members of the Saxtons River Art Guild (SRAG) will display their work in three southern Vermont locations during January and February. These exhibits feature a variety of media, including watercolor, oils, acrylics, and colored pencil, as well as a wide array of subject matter.

Currently on display at the Rockingham Medical Center in Bellows Falls is a solo display of watercolors by Ann Newsmith of Brattleboro, featuring landscapes and florals. Also on display is a group exhibit that includes work by Donna Cary, Lori Ebare, Barbara Greenough, Kathy Greve, Ellen Howard, Donna Lund, Marjorie Layman, Linda Rothchild, and Liz Winchester-Larson. These exhibits are open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., through Feb. 28.

Starting Jan. 10, the Whiting Library in Chester will showcase SRAG members working in various media, including Carolyn Berglund, Donna Cary, Nancy DiMauro, Lori Ebare, Sandy Greene, Barbara Greenough, Kathy Greve, Ellen Howard, Marjorie Layman, Donna Lund, Ann Newsmith, Lainie Senechal, Kris Stewart, and Liz Winchester-Larson.

The Chester exhibit will be open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. A reception for the artists will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., at the Whiting Library, 117 Main Street, Chester, VT. The reception snow date is Saturday, Jan. 20, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Artists from the Saxtons River Art Guild will be present to talk about their artwork, and refreshments will be available.

In Brattleboro, another group of artist members of the Saxtons River Art Guild will display their work at Ramunto’s during regular restaurant hours. The participants include Carolyn Berglund, Sandy Greene, Kathy Greve, Donna Lund, Barbara Greenough, and Liz Winchester-Larson.

The Saxtons River Art Guild is a nonprofit organization which promotes and encourages the fine arts, with about 80 members throughout the Monadnock region in New Hampshire and the Southern Connecticut River Valley area of Vermont. For more information about the art guild and membership, please contact Liz Winchester-Larson, president, at lizart39@yahoo.com, or 603-876-5083.