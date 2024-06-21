Saxtons River Art Guild small works exhibition

JAFFREY, N.H. – The Saxtons River Art Guild is excited to participate in our first exhibition, from June 28 – Aug. 3, at the Jaffrey Civic Center, 40 Main Street, Jaffrey, N.H. A reception for the three current shows at the Jaffrey Civic Center will be held on Friday, June 28, from 5-7 p.m., at the Jaffrey Civic Center. Artists from the Saxtons River Art Guild will be present to talk about their artworks, and refreshments will be available.

From June 28 – Aug. 3, the current exhibition in the showcases on the first floor of the Jaffrey Civic Center features 13 members of the Saxtons River Art Guild working in various media, including watercolor, oils, acrylics, pastel, colored pencil, and sculpture. Participating artists are Pilar Abaurrea, Maria Bergeron, Carol Corliss, Lori Ebare, Barbara Greenough, Kathy Greve, Marsha Hewitt, Sarah Larson, Carolyn LaVoie, Marjorie Layman, Donna Bascom Lund, Anne Ward, and Liz Winchester-Larson.

Founded in 1976 by small group of artists who lived in Saxtons River, Vt., that got together informally for painting classes with various instructors. The Saxtons River Art Guild is now a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to promote and encourage the advancement of the fine arts with members throughout the Monadnock region in New Hampshire and the southern Connecticut River Valley area of Vermont. Their activities include exhibit and sales venues, classes and workshops, open studio time September-May at the United Church of Bellows Falls, plein air gatherings June-August, luncheons with guest speakers and demonstrations, and trips to museums and galleries. An art scholarship is awarded yearly to a qualified senior from an area high school who is going on to a four-year major in the arts.

The Jaffrey Civic Center has been a nonprofit cultural center since April 1966, funded by Jaffrey native and teacher, Marion Mack Johnson, who wanted to make sure that anyone living or visiting in the Monadnock region had access to arts, education, and other cultural events.