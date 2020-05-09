Savings Bank of Walpole announces community calendar photo contest

WALPOLE, N.H. – Savings Bank of Walpole is excited to announce a call for entries for its 2020 community calendar and website photo contest. The contest runs from Monday, May 11 through Saturday, June 20, 2020 and is being held in conjunction with the other affiliates of New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp including Meredith Village Savings Bank, Merrimack County Savings Bank, and NHTrust.

Winning photos will demonstrate a strong focus on community events and people enjoying the venues, attractions, and local businesses of New Hampshire and highlight the unique character and beauty of the state.

Chosen images will be featured on the websites and social media accounts for Savings Bank of Walpole or its subsidiaries of NHMB, as well as in a 2021 wall calendar. Each bank will release a unique calendar containing photos that are local to the communities they serve. Photos may also be selected for holiday cards and notecards.

A $100 cash prize will be awarded for each winning photo – and contestants can submit up to a maximum of 10 entries. Judging of all submitted photography will be blind, therefore the judging panel will not know the name of the photographer. Decisions will be based on suitability of the subject, quality of the photography, and adherence to the purpose of the contest.

“Last year was the first year we participated in this contest and we were impressed with the community’s involvement. We encourage photographers of all skill levels to show us their local spirit by submitting entries,” says Mark Bodin, president of Savings Bank of Walpole. “There are so many amazing sites, landmarks, and events in our community that we anticipate receiving a lot of entries again this year.”

To ensure the safety of contest participants and bank employees, all eligible entries should be submitted electronically through a dedicated link located on each bank’s website. Visit www.walpolebank.com/photocontest after May 11 for complete contest rules, details, and a link to upload photos. No payment or purchase is required to enter or win.