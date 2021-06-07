Savings Bank of Walpole announces 2021 Concerts on the Green

WALPOLE, N.H. – Savings Bank of Walpole is excited to announce the dates and bands scheduled to perform at the annual Concerts on the Green summer concert series.

The eight-concert series, which is held on the town green in Walpole, N.H., will kick off Sunday, July 11 with the Keene American Legion Band. All shows will be held rain or shine Sundays from 6:30-8 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to pack a picnic basket and bring a blanket or lawn chair. This year marks the 38th year SBW has underwritten the series of concerts – and a welcome return of the series after the cancellation of last year’s schedule due to the pandemic.

“We’re pleased to be able to bring the sounds of summer back to our community after we were forced to cancel last year,” says Mark Bodin, president for Savings Bank of Walpole. “In addition to showcasing some great local bands, we’re excited to provide a fun-filled evening of family entertainment to area residents.”

Summer 2021 schedule: