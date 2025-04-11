Save the dates for Kids Art at Custer Sharp

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Local teachers Bev Foster and Casey Junker Bailey will be offering their popular art classes for children again this summer, at the Custer Sharp House in Londonderry. Located at 2461 Middletown Road, the Custer Sharp House is home to the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society (LAHS). In addition to changing exhibitions throughout the summer, art classes are offered, in honor of artist Bernadine Custer, who bequeathed her home to the historical society in 1992. This summer, children will meet daily for week-long classes in the wonderful marble-floored studio attached to the house. For more information, or to sign up for classes, you may contact the art teachers directly.

The first program is Exploring the Arts, with Foster, held Monday-Friday, July 7-11, from 1-3:30 p.m. daily, for ages 6 and up. Cost for the week includes all materials and a simple snack.

In this week-long class, we’ll explore watercolor painting, acrylics, printmaking, calligraphy, collage, colored pencils, and much more. Students will learn the various techniques for creating final pieces. We will mat a few pieces to show at our local art show at LAHS.

Foster is a former early elementary teacher, who holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and art. Watercolor and printmaking were areas that she studied in depth with local artists. She enjoys sharing her love of art with children.

For information and registration, contact Foster at 802-558-1211, or email missbev1958@gmail.com.

The second program of the summer is Art with the Masters, with Bailey, held Monday-Friday, Aug. 4-8, from 1-3:30 p.m. daily, for ages 6 and up. Cost for the week includes all materials and a simple snack.

We’ll explore a wide variety of materials and artistic styles as we create drawings, paintings, collage, and sculpture inspired by the works of famous artists through the ages. Join us as we make O’Keeffe pastels, colorful Hundertwasser houses, Impressionist gardens, Fauves landscapes, Giacometti sculptures, and more. The class will culminate with a celebratory art show for family and friends.

Bailey has been bringing the joy of art to elementary school kids for more than 40 years in Vermont classrooms. She now enjoys bringing her programs to children and adults through libraries and summer classes. For information and class registration, contact Bailey at 802-289-4360, or email caseyjunkerbailey@gmail.com.