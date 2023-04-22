Sara Juli brings new work to Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts is excited to welcome Sara Juli, a celebrated solo-performance artist, for a three-day artist-in-residence program. During her residency, Juli will develop her latest work, “Sara Juli’s Naughty Bits,” a piece commissioned by the Strand Theatre in Rockland, Maine.

“Juli has been a meaningful voice out of New York for so many years,” says Keith Marks, Executive Director of Next Stage Arts. “Her work is at the intersection of dance, text, and humor. As she applies those tools to explore sexual trauma, mental health, and victimhood, our audience will have the opportunity to have input on her new show. The beauty of this is that we will be able to present the show in the fall or winter to our audiences.”

The residency will culminate in two free demonstration showings on April 29, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. This showing of the piece in development will include an audience discussion with the artist on process, feedback, and dialogue.

“Sara Juli’s Naughty Bits” is a performance piece that explores the impacts of trauma on the brain stemming from sexual assault as a child. Interweaving regressed thinking with a conflicted inner voice, coupled with finding the humor in the tragic, the work breaks down victimhood to ultimately reclaim the mind.

The performance will ultimately feature an 80s-inspired visual design by Brooklyn-based Dirty Bandits and Justin Moriarty, dramaturgy by Michelle Mola, and costumes by Carol Farrell. Created, written, and performed by Sara Juli, “Sara Juli’s Naughty Bits” will premiere in Maine in October 2023, with a performance scheduled for Next Stage Arts in February 2024.

Join us for an extraordinary experience as we witness Sara Juli’s latest work, “Sara Juli’s Naughty Bits,” come to life.

Content warning: This work contains material related to sexual trauma and assault.