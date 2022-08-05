SAPCC’s Duck Run and Wellness Fair a success

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Area Parent Child Center held its annual “Fit ‘n Fun Duck Run” on July 16 at SAPCC’s North Springfield, Vt. campus, and it was a great success. The Black River was very low this year and the tiny rubber ducks entered in both the children’s race and the main race needed an occasional homemade wave made by the volunteer kayakers to help them along towards the finish line, but the weather was sunny and hot, which made for a perfect day to enjoy all of the family fun.

More than 300 people attended the event. Parents and their children and those who are just young at heart flocked to SAPCC at 80 Jack and Jill Lane (formerly 6 Main Street) to enjoy Cliffhanger’s rock-climbing wall, the dunk tank sponsored by The Space, an obstacle course coordinated by the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center, and food prepared by Devin Lewis’ BBQ and Cakes by Maddy. Attendees visited booths by SAPCC, Uplift Acrobatics, Windsor County Mentors, Chester Dental, Talking is Teaching in Springfield, Strong Families, Black River Acupuncture, SAPCC, and Black River Produce, who donated free produce to anyone who wanted it. We were also fortunate to have coverage by our local TV station, WCAX.

This year, we introduced our first annual Children’s Duck Race with 40 entries. Children entered in the race for free and got to keep their tiny ducks as a souvenir. SAPCC sold 546 tickets at $5 each to sponsor the tiny ducks in the main race. The winners of big cash prizes up to $250 were: First place Lyndsie Perkins, second place Karey Waters, and third place Carolyn Tourville.

By popular demand, the Decorate a Duck contest was brought back again this year, and in three categories the winners were Edgar May’s “Dash” for Healthiest Duck, Kayla Bapp’s “Jerry the Highland Cow” for Best Decorated Duck, and the Nestervich Family’s “Daphne Duck” for People’s Choice. Each winner won $100. The Lucky Duck 50/50 raffle gave $130 to one lucky anonymous winner.

We wish to thank our sponsors: McGee Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Springfield; Willow Farm Pet; North Star Health; Building Bright Futures; JCS Landscaping; Black River Produce; Shaw’s Supermarket; KJ’S Place; and Red House Press Corporation. Without you, events like this would not happen. We appreciate your generosity in continuing to help us support our community.

We also would like to wholeheartedly thank our volunteers for doing everything asked of them to make this event successful. They are Dave Holmes, Benjamin Holmes, Theresa Battista, Oliver Kelley, Bradley Gallant, Destiny Cornell, Steven Young, Connor Battista, Scott Kelley, Mike Pinney, and Stephen Lawrence.

Over $3,400 was raised to help SAPCC continue providing concrete supports and wraparound services to families in the greater Springfield region. We are overwhelmed with gratitude to our community for making this year such a wonderful success.