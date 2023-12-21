SAPA TV’s sixth annual Public Domain Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – SAPA TV, the Springfield area’s public access TV station, will once again run 24 hours of Christmas movies and short subjects from 7 p.m. Christmas Eve – 7 p.m. Christmas Day.

Viewers in Springfield, Weathersfield, and Chester, Vt., and in Charlestown, N.H., are welcomed to spend the day with 1964’s “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians,” the 1959 Mexican production “Santa Claus,” and a host of classic cartoons, all of which have entered the public domain.

The marathon will run on SAPA’s public channel (Comcast 1077, VTel 160), while local Christmas programming will air at the same time on SAPA’s government/educational channel (Comcast 1087, VTel 161).

There will also be other special programming for the holidays this year. Tune in to the public channel at 6:45 p.m. every day between now and Christmas to see Stories with Santa segments. For Dec. 20-24, specials with Mrs. Claus will air at 6:15 p.m., followed by the Stories with Santa segments.

Those staying in on New Year’s Eve can also see a marathon of Silver City Password, a game show, which will begin at 7 p.m. and run until 11 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Viewers outside SAPA’s service area can watch online with SAPA’s live stream at www.sapatv.org.