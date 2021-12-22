SAPA TV to host fifth annual Public Domain Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – SAPA TV, Springfield’s public access TV station, will once again run 24 hours of Christmas movies and short subjects from 8 p.m. Christmas Eve to 8 p.m. Christmas Day. Viewers in the Springfield area are welcomed to spend the day with 1964’s “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians,” the 1959 Mexican production “Santa Claus,” and a host of classic cartoons, all of which have entered the public domain.

The marathon will run on SAPA’s Public Channel while local Christmas programming will air at the same time on SAPA’s Government/Educational Channel.