SAPA TV Studio Hosts Stone Village Art Guild

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – SAPA TV is hosting artists’ work in a gallery setting. Local artists are invited to display their work at SAPA TV’s new studio location at 335 River Street in Springfield, where the Springfield Food Co-op was previously located.

The premiere art show has been provided by the Stone Village Art Guild.

The public is invited to view the artwork by dropping in anytime during SAPA’s open hours, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SAPA (Springfield Area Public Access Television) is pleased to be able to offer this opportunity for local artists to display their work. It beautifies the walls of the new studio and it will hopefully encourage people to come see the wonderful new community television station that was designed to be more accessible to the public.

While viewing the artwork you’ll be able to experience where your community television programs originate. Perhaps you’ll be inspired to create and film a program about an interest you have, either as a studio show in an interview or ‘how to do’ format, or on location. Cameras, training, and computer editing are all available at no charge for residents of the member towns of Chester, Weathersfield, and Springfield.

SAPA TV can be viewed through Comcast (Xfinity) channels 1077, 1087, and VTel channels 160 and 161. At www.sapatv.org you can also stream the broadcast on your computer or mobile device. Many programs can be watched on the Video On Demand format on your computer or device. Besides the always popular towns’ select board and school board meetings, on the SAPA On Demand button there is a wealth of archival history programs and community events available to watch.

The art gallery show will rotate every three months. In April artists will have the opportunity to switch out their artwork and additional artists can submit their work. Most of the artwork is for sale.

For more information you can contact Johnny, SAPA’s Program Coordinator, at 802-885-6248, johnny@sapatv.org or just drop in.

The current exhibit includes watercolors and pastels by members of the Stone Village Art Guild along with art by SAPA members. Stone Village Art Guild members meet every Wednesday afternoon from 3-5 p.m. at the First Universalist Unitarian Parish of Chester, located in Chester’s Historic Stone Village. Guild artists work in a variety of mediums such as watercolor, oil, and pastels and are generous mentors to each other and new artists. Members show their work locally and statewide at Vermont Watercolor Society Exhibits. Most recently, they participated in a show at the Whiting Library in Chester and at the First Universalist Unitarian Parish Craft and Art Show. New artists are welcome to join the group. Contact Nena at nnanfeldt@gmail.com for information and to be added to our mailing list.