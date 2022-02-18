Sandglass Theater offers workshops on puppet building and training

PUTNEY, Vt. – The Sandglass Theater will be offering two workshops in the upcoming months, an “Online Puppet Building Workshop,” and a “Summer Intensive Puppetry Training Workshop,” based out of Putney.

Online Puppet Building Workshop, March 21 – 26

Join master builder and company co-founder, Ines Zeller Bass, for a puppet-building workshop held via a private Facebook group. Throughout the week, participants will build a rod puppet, particular to Sandglass’ style and teaching, with easy-to-follow demonstration videos and written explanations. Instructions will be posted daily and remain active for the duration of the course. Participants can work on their own time, and ask questions and connect with the cohort of puppet builders and the instructor through the comments section on the group page.

A full description, materials and tools list, and a registration link are available on the website. Registration opens March 1.

Summer Intensive Puppetry Training, June 26 – July 9

A two-week intensive workshop into the art and soul of puppet theater in beautiful Putney, Vt. This full immersion training is for anyone who wants to expand and deepen their skill and understanding of the puppet.

Led by Sandglass founders Eric Bass and Ines Zeller Bass who have developed this training method for over thirty years. Co-taught by Jana Zeller and Shoshana Bass who are the next generation of Sandglass Theater.

Applications are due by May 16.

To learn more or register for the workshops, visit the Sandglass Theater website at www.sandglasstheater.org and go to “Workshops.” Completed applications can be emailed to info@sanglasstheater.org or sent via USPS.