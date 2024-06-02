Sammy, Israel, Gershom, and Shekinah on the Tavern Lawn

PUTNEY, Vt. – Twilight Music continues its 21st Twilight On The Tavern Lawn series of bluegrass, folk rock, world beat, jazz, pop, and Zydeco summer concerts on Sunday, June 9, with an evening of music from East Africa by Sammy, Israel, Gershom, and Shekinah. The seven-concert series continues every other Sunday through Aug. 18. All concerts begin at 6 p.m., in downtown Putney, on the Putney Tavern lawn –bring a lawn chair or blanket– or at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in case of rain. Co-presented with Next Stage Arts Project, the series is sponsored by the Town of Putney, The Mockingbird Tavern, Rod’s, and many other Putney-area businesses and organizations.The concerts are free to the public, donations are accepted, and food will be available. For more information, call 802-387-5772 or visit www.twilightmusic.org .

Sammy Divinda, Israel Mbombo, Gershom Mbombo, and Shekinah Pemba are siblings who blend traditional African music – specifically from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and East Africa – with acoustic arrangements and melodic and message-driven songwriting. Playing music together from an early age, the three brothers and one sister have always strived to bring peace and joy to the hearts of people. Recent refugees, they continue their musical journey as new Vermonters.