Sammy Blanchette plays in Cavendish

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Sammy Blanchette will be the latest performer in the Cavendish Summer Concert Series, playing at the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville, Vt. on Wednesday, July 27 at 6 p.m. This concert is sponsored by the Town of Cavendish.

Sammy Blanchette is a New England based singer and songwriter, a multi-instrumentalist who has played in the Okemo Valley area for several years. His style forms a broad mix of rock, blues, reggae, jazz, and jam band genres.

This concert is coordinated by the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association on behalf of the Town of Cavendish. All concerts are free and open to the public. Bring a blanket or a chair and a picnic dinner. Join with friends or make new ones. Murdock’s Restaurant, Singleton’s, and Outer Limits Brewing are handy for dinner on the green, so please support Proctorsville local businesses and please help continue this free Wednesday evening tradition in Cavendish.

For more information, please email cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com. In case of rain, please check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page for postponement and rescheduling information.