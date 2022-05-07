SAHS presents “The Geological History of Springfield”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Art and Historical Society will host “The Geologic History of Springfield, Vermont,” presented by Cheryl Cox on Saturday, May 21 at 2 p.m. at the Springfield Art and Historical Society, 65 Route 106, North Springfield, Vt. Cheryl has a Master’s Degree in Geology and a lifelong love of geologic and natural histories.

Do you admire the rocky cliffs of Skitchewaug Mountain? Tired of hitting a rock every time you dig into your garden? From beaches and seas and magnificent mountains to mile thick ice and a huge lake, find out how it all became the land that Springfield sits upon. This program is free and open to all. For more information call 802-886-7935 or email sahs@vermontel.net.