Rotary provides personalized books

LUDLOW, Vt. – For 25 years, the Rotary Club of Ludlow has given personalized books to the first graders of Ludlow Elementary, Mount Holly Elementary, and Cavendish Town Elementary School. Each book is individualized so that the book is about a day in the child’s life at school. It includes his/her name, the name of the parents and relatives, and the name of the teacher. The students giggled with delight as Mr. Thomson, who himself was once the principal of CTES, read one of the books to the children. This is one initiative of the Ludlow Rotary Club to support literacy in the schools. The rotary club also participates in the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Program that provides a book every month to every identified and registered child in the community from birth to entrance in first grade.