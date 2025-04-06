“Roses and Raindrops” silk scarf show at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – “Roses and Raindrops” is a special show of exceptional hand-painted flowing silk scarves by guest artist Teresa Flowers, at Gallery at the VAULT, now through May 16.

Put some spring in your step and sparkle in your wardrobe with this stunning collection of seasonally inspired silk scarves. The entirely hand-drawn and -painted collection features a scattering of roses and a sprinkling of raindrops, in tones to suit all tastes, from the lightest of pastels to vibrant primary colors, on a variety of background shades. Each one really is a unique piece of art that you can wear.

Flowers brings this latest selection of original, hand-painted designs from her studio in Lincolnshire, England. Her work is on display in galleries around the U.K., and exclusively available at VAULT. They really are beautiful and a fabulous way to add the new season’s colors to your wardrobe.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street in Springfield, and is open Wednesday-Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit the gallery’s Facebook, Instagram, or web page, www.galleryvault.org. Gallery at the VAULT is accessible.