Rockingham Library’s Spring Book Sale

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Rockingham Free Public Library will be hosting the Annual Book Sale for the public beginning Tuesday, June 1, and continuing through the month. Since the library is open for limited in-person visits on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, visitors will need to call to make an appointment. Masks and social distancing will be required. The Friends of the Library will be hosting the Preview Sale days, which are just for the Friends, beginning May 18 and continuing May 19, 21, 25, 26, and 28. Join the Friends to get early access to the library book sale and call to make an appointment.

Currently donations are limited to books, audios, and DVDs in excellent condition and that are recently published since there is limited space this year. All proceeds from the book sale will benefit the Rockingham Free Public Library. For more information, email youthservices@rockinghamlibrary.org, visit www.rockinghamlibrary.org, or call 802-463-4270 to make an appointment to visit the library at 65 Westminster St., in Bellows Falls.