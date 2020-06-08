Rockingham Library’s curbside service

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Rockingham Library is now offering contact-free curbside pickup service for all Rockingham Library cardholders. Residents and property owners without a card can now get a temporary digital library card by contacting the library at 802-463-4270, email reference@rockinghamlibrary.org, or click on “Get your temporary Digital Library Card” on the home page of the website, www.rockinghamlibrary.org.

To borrow materials, call the library Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. or go to www.rfpl.kohavt.org to log on and place a hold online. Requests are limited to 10 items at one time, and items must be located at Rockingham Public Library. Interlibrary loans remain suspended at this time.

Not sure what specific library materials to choose? Request recommendations from staff at www.rockinghamlibrary.org/personalized-book-recommendations, call 802-463-4270, or email reference@rockinghamlibrary.org.

Library staff will notify patrons to schedule a pickup time. Fulfillment may take up to one full business day. When picking up items at the scheduled time, wear a mask to ensure everyone’s safety, and stay at least six feet apart from all persons in the surrounding area. Items will be placed on the table in front of the library and returned items can be left on the table. The book drop is closed. For additional help, call 802-463-4270 or email reference@rockinghamlibrary.org.