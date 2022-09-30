Rockingham Library shows Audubon Photography Awards exhibit

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Ascutney Mountain Audubon Society Chapter is hosting the 2022 Audubon Photography Awards Traveling Exhibition at the Rockingham Library in Bellows Falls, Vt. from Oct. 7 through Oct. 26, 2022. There will be a special opening of the exhibit on Friday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m.

In the thirteenth year of the contest, winning photos, videos, and honorable mentions were selected from 2,416 entrants from all 50 states, Washington D.C., and seven Canadian provinces and territories to appreciate the wonder of birds and the places they inhabit. With their stunning looks and captivating behaviors, birds often enthrall us when they cross our path. Many people spend hours or years seeking them out. But just as often, we stumble upon unique moments in a stroke of luck. Sometimes all it takes is simply stopping to appreciate an everyday scene with fresh eyes.

For more information, call 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, or stop by the library at 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt.