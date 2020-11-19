Rockingham Library open for curbside service

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rockingham Library is suspending in-person visits until further notice. Given the governor’s announcement of renewed restrictions and the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in Vermont, the library will return to providing curbside service only. This will allow patrons to access most library services safely. These steps will help keep our community and staff as safe as possible and will contribute to slowing the curve of rising cases.

Library cardholders can continue to place holds on materials through their online library account. Or they can call and talk to one of the knowledgeable librarians who can help select books, movies, audios, and magazines or help with access to many library digital services and online databases. Virtual programs will continue, and the Book Drop Box is open for returns.

Curbside hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, from 10 a.m.-5:45 p.m.; and Thursday and Friday, from 10 a.m.-5:15 p.m. For more information, visit www.rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, or email reference@rockinghamlibrary.org.