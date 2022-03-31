Rockingham Library offers seminar with poet-photographer

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Join George Kinder, poet-photographer, on Thursday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m. over Rockingham Library Zoom, as he guides us through four seasons on Spectacle Pond. Kinder has spent the last 30 years finding creative inspiration from the solitude of living on the edge of this pond. He offers an intimate window into his creative process, culminating in a discussion about meditation, nature, and inspiration.

Harvard-educated George Kinder revolutionized financial advice for more than 35 years by training thousands of professionals globally in the field of financial life planning. He founded Kinder Institute of Life Planning in 2003 after 30 years as a practicing financial planner and tax advisor. A mindfulness teacher and author, Kinder’s latest book of poetry and photography “Reflections on Spectacle Pond: The Weekly Edition,” available as a free email subscription, is a meditative guide to living in nature’s cycle, week by week and moment by moment.

To receive an invitation to this live Zoom presentation, contact programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, or stop by the Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls.