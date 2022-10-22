Rockingham Library offers creative writing workshops

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On consecutive Wednesdays, beginning Oct. 26, Frances Barsky will lead creative writing workshops from 1–2:30 p.m. at the Rockingham Library. Poetry, flash and short fiction, and narrative fiction will be emphasized, but not to the exclusion of other genres. Even memoirs can be included in the mix. Make sure to bring a laptop or a pad of paper and a favorite pen.

Formerly, Barsky taught Adult Education Creative Writing at the Merrimack High School in Merrimack, N.H. Her work has appeared in the Owen Wister Review, Visions, East-West Journal, Poetry Soup, Red Booth Review, and Seeker Magazine. Asterius Press published her poetry collection “The Moon Makes No Difference to Me.” All of her writing has been published under her maiden name, Frances Le Moine.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, or stop by the Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls.