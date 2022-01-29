Rockingham Library offers archeology seminar with Gail Golec

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m., archaeologist Gail Golec will discuss historic resources and archaeological sites in the Upper Connecticut River Valley over a Zoom seminar in conjunction with the Rockingham Library.

Often these resources and sites are looked upon as isolated finds, rather than a wider community with a shared history. Learning to view geographical landscapes, natural resources, and historical events as interconnecting sectors creates a more accurate understanding of our culture and times and better informs us on how to preserve and interpret resources.

Gail Golec has been a professional archaeologist for over 20 years, working on sites primarily in New Hampshire and Vermont. Born and raised in the area, Golec has undertaken extensive research projects focusing on the Contact Period and Early Colonial Settlement, 18th and 19th century cemeteries, and documenting the lives of Indigenous and African American community members of the Greater Falls and Monadnock Region. Golec teaches classes on these topics, gives community lectures, and writes and produces a podcast about historic cemeteries called “The Secret Life of Death,” www.thesecretlifeofdeath.com.

To receive an invitation to join this live Zoom presentation, contact programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, or call the library at 802-463-4270. This free lecture, a collaboration between the Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission and the Rockingham Free Public Library, was made possible through a grant from the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and the National Park Service.