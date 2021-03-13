Rockingham Library announces Peeps Literary Diorama Contest

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Rockingham Free Public Library is pleased to announce its first-ever Peeps Literary Diorama Contest. Young and old alike are invited to create dioramas made of the seasonal marshmallow candies shaped as birds and animals. Entries will be submitted virtually through social media or email, and voting will be conducted online.

Participants can enter the contest by submitting photographs of their diorama, along with their name, diorama title, and age category to the library through Facebook Messenger at www.facebook.com/RockinghamLibrary, or by email to youthservices@rockinghamlibrary.org. Submissions are being accepted from March 19 through April 2. Several awards will be given including Best Diorama for each age bracket, Best Title, The Peeple’s Choice, and more.

To vote for the Peeple’s Choice award winner, the public can visit the library’s Facebook page, view the Peeps Literary Diorama Contest 2021 photo album between April 5-10, and “like” their favorite diorama. Alternately, voters can send the name of their favorite diorama to the above library email. Contest winners in all the categories will be announced April 12.

For more information and complete rules, go to www.rockinghamlibrary.org, email youthservices@rockinghamlibrary.org, or call the library at 802-463-4270.