Rock the Lot

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – SAPA TV will be filming live music in their parking lot, located at 335 River Street in Springfield, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23. The artists scheduled to play vary in origin and sound, with homes ranging from the Mojave Desert to New England, and with genres from folk, to rap, to rock, to soul. Admission is free, but a donation is suggested in order to help give back to the artists who are lending their time and talents.

Come join SAPA TV to bask in some tunes, or, if you’re looking to get creative, to help film the show and run the sound. As a community television station, SAPA encourages hands-on participation from anyone interested in doing the work. It’s a great opportunity for those wanting to learn more about live sound and videography.

These shows will be sober events – no drugs or alcohol will be allowed. However, there will be a food truck present at most, if not all, of these dates.

There are six shows planned for this series – May 23, June 7, June 21, July 5, July 19, and July 31.