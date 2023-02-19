River Artisans Cooperative welcomes Deborah Stuart

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – River Artisans Cooperative is pleased to announce their newest artisan member, Deborah Stuart.

It’s so useful to have a little pocket notebook for your backpack or purse where you can jot down to-do lists, reminders, and deep thoughts. And why not use ones that are unique stitched booklets from one of our new artisans, Deborah Stuart of Doublebrook Books. Come into the shop and choose one that is just right for you.

Who can resist a tiny book? No child I know. “Real” books as small as 1½” x 2” can actually be used for writing. One young girl we know put a single word on each page to create a story. Here’s an inexpensive and charming gift for some child or teen in your life. Each one is handmade and unique.

Run by artisans and staffed by artisans, River Artisans Cooperative’s shop contains the work of local quilters, print makers, woodworkers, silversmiths, fiber artisans, basket makers, and many others.

The River Artisans Cooperative has been a welcoming space for artisans of all ages and mediums since 1975, making it one of the oldest craft cooperatives in the state of Vermont.

Located at 28 Square, Bellows Falls, VT 05101, for information call 802)-591-2085 or go online at www.riverartisanscooperative.com. We are open Thursday – Sunday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.