River Artisans Cooperative calls for artists

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – There is a great opportunity for local artist to sell work locally. The River Artisans Cooperative (RAC) is one of the oldest cooperative shops in Vermont. In the shop on the vibrant Town Square in Bellows Falls, you can find a wide variety of locally created art and crafts items, each unique and made with skillful care. This past season has seen substantial growth in both local and area visitors coming to the shop.

The RAC welcomes new artists and craftspeople to join the cooperative, and to sell their work in the shop. In addition, a benefit of membership means joining a wide variety of craftspeople and artists who support one another and work together in a flourishing and creative community.

Coming together from a wide level of experiences and backgrounds gives members unique opportunities to learn from one another. It’s a way to stay inspired by what each member is doing with fresh new ideas. Members all share in decision making, in running the shop, and in working on projects with other organizations and businesses in the Bellows Falls community.

For shoppers looking for gifts and items made in Vermont, we’re the place to come. And, if you are interested in becoming a member and joining with fellow artisans and artists, we’d love to meet you. The shop is located at 28 Village Square in Bellows Falls, and in the winter is open Thursday-Monday, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.riverartisanscooperative.com, or call 802-591-2085.